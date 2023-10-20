Macau champion Lee tees up shot at the big time

Min Woo Lee’s American dream is on the brink of coming to fruition. After honing his skills on the DP World Tour, the highly regarded Australian has risen to 45th in the world rankings. Lee has a pair of wins on the DP World Tour and is coming off a 30-under-par performance to win the Macao Open on the Asian Tour last week. Although he has not yet secured his 2024 PGA Tour card, Lee is in an excellent position to do so. The 25-year-old plans to play regularly in the US for the first time next year and already has plans to relocate to Las Vegas, where he will stay with PGA Tour buddy Kurt Kitayama until he finds a place of his own, according to China Daily.

