Macau delegates with special visa proposals on the agenda

The Macau delegates to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) are aiming to discuss matters related to the creation of special visas that would allow visitors from the mainland to visit Macau.

From the series of interventions that started yesterday, the Macau delegate and director of the Health Bureau, Alvis Lo, said that he would be proposing a new type of visa, aiming to promote Macau’s medical tourism.

The new Medical Tourism Visa would allow mainland residents to travel multiple times to Macau over a given period to attend medical appointments and make use of medical services at the new Islands Medical Complex.

But Lo was not the only Macau delegate with the topic of special visas on the agenda as local businessman Kevin Ho is also aiming to see developments on a similar topic. This time, Ho aims to see also the creation of a new “Sports Visa.”

As the name denotes, this new type of visa would allow the entry of mainland visitors to Macau to take part in sports-related events.

To the media at the Macau International Airport, Ho said that the creation of such a visa would help promote the development of Macau as a “Sports City.”

He also expressed hopes that this idea would be a reality very soon taking into account that Macau is one of three cities that will co-host the upcoming edition of China’s National Games that will take place next year in Macau, Hong Kong, and Guangzhou.

Addressing a completely different topic, the lawmaker and principal of Pui Ching Middle School, Kou Kam Fai, also traveled to Beijing but, in this case, to speak about the development of patriotic education as well as to express ideas on the management model of local educational institutions that have established branches in Hengqin.