Macau delegation examines Singapore traffic system

The International Logistics and Transportation Association Macau branch recently concluded a five-day field trip to Singapore, where they observed the city-state’s advanced road transportation network and identified key lessons for Macau to improve its own traffic infrastructure.

The four-member group from the Macau association visited Nanyang Polytechnic, where they examined Singapore’s comprehensive approach to road network planning and maintenance. According to Lam Siu Hoi, a member of the group, the professors at the polytechnic consider various factors, such as the thickness and materials used for different road layers, as well as natural soil conditions, to ensure road quality and longevity.

Michel Lam, director of the association’s administrative council, noted the professors’ detailed consideration of road construction materials and layers to guarantee quality for 10 to 20 years without maintenance. “I think Macau can use this as a reference,” Lam said.

Another member of the group, Ng Sio Ian, the President of the Administrative Council at CILT Macau, highlighted Singapore’s smart and user-friendly traffic light system as another area of potential learning for Macau. The system includes features that provide extra crossing time for elderly pedestrians, making the streets more accessible and safer for senior residents.

The delegation will summarize their findings in a report for the Macau government, with the hope of contributing ideas for optimizing local traffic infrastructure. VC