Macau exits WC26 Qualifiers after 0-0 at home

The Macau football teams have exited the pre-eliminatory of the Asian qualifiers from the World Cup 2026 (WC26) after a tie without goals (0-0) in a match held on Tuesday evening at the Macau Olympic Stadium in Taipa.

Macau faced the herculean challenge of overturning the four-goal deficit from the first leg played in Yangon, which ended 5-1 in favor of Myanmar.

Much like the first match, the physical condition of the local players seemed to hamper their performance, with several players experiencing cramps as early as the end of the first half.

This became especially apparent at the one hour mark, where medical assistance became a near-constant, with Coach Lázaro Oliveira making most, if not all, substitutions due to fatigue rather than game strategy or tactics.

In the end, the goalless draw allowed Myanmar to progress to the group stage of the World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers Group F, where they will play against teams from Syria, North Korea, and Japan. RM