Macau F3: Ticktum takes victory lane for the second-time in Macau

Daniel Ticktum won today the FIA F3 World Cup for the second-time in a row becoming the third driver to achieve two Formula 3 victories on Guia Circuit, after Edoardo Mortara and Felix Rosenqvist.

The British driver completed a perfect weekend after having yesterday won the Qualification Race.

The Motopark Academy driver and RedBull Junior Team retain the title achieved in 2017 and score precious points on the way to the Super License that opens the gates to Formula 1.

In a race he dominated back-to-back, Ticktum, starting from the Pole Position, never left the front-running position the entire race.

The race was marked by a forced stop on lap 3, after a restart following a Safety Car period, due to a crash at Lisboa involving four drivers. The German driver Sophia Flörsch had a high-speed crash in the very same spot, with her car flying over the Japanese driver Sho Tsuboi and crash-landing against the photographers’ bunker.

According to the latest information made available by both the FIA and the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC), the incident resulted in injuries in two drivers (Flörsch included) and also to two photographers on duty inside the bunker and one of the Lisboa Bend Marshals who was hit by the car after it tore away the safety barriers.

In the same statement, the MGPOC advised that the five people injured had been transported to the hospital, all were conscious and are receiving medical attention.

The red flag has out for over half an hour, with the drivers lined up in the pit lane awaiting news on a possible restart. The restart came on time to give Ticktum his rightful title on track.

Swede Joel Eriksson stood second to Ticktum on the podium and the third position went to Frenchman Sasha Fenestraz.

