Macau F3: Ticktum wins qualification race and secures pole position

The FIA F3 World Cup reigning champion Daniel Ticktum won today the Qualification Race for the main race to be held tomorrow. The Motopark Academy driver starts in this way in the best possible position to defend his title.

In a race he dominated almost from light-to-flag, Ticktum only lost the command of the race for some brief moments on the first braking to Lisboa, regaining the lead position right after as Carlin’s Callum Illot could not keep the held on the late braking and eventually running too wide and clipping the barrier on the exit of the turn. From then on Ticktum secured his position and start pulling slightly away from the competition.

Battling for second position, Illot could not keep up with the pressure put in by Joel Eriksson behind him and was just a matter of time until the Swede made the right move on the run to Lisboa to take second.

In the end, the trio Ticktum, Eriksson and Ilott remained unchanged till the checkered-flag.

With this win, Ticktum gets the Pole Position for tomorrows race and grants the best sit to defend the FIA F3 World Cup title but tomorrow’s re-run is also an opportunity for the challengers to correct mistakes and do better.

The FIA F3 World Cup will take place at 3:30p.m. tomorrow as closing event of the Macau Grand Prix.

