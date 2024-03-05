Macau feature film goes on local release

The debut feature film of local director Mike Ao Ieong, titled “I Want to be a Plastic Chair,” is currently being shown in Macau cinemas until March 17. The film originally premiered at the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival in December, as reported by TDM. Ao expressed to the media his belief in the significance of showcasing high-quality, independent films from Macau to the global audience. He aims to foster international curiosity about the local film industry and demonstrate that the SAR’s productions are “unique and different from ordinary commercial films. “I think we need the support of the whole industry to be able to do that,” he added.

