Macau, Hengqin attract investment from GBA companies

Around 30 companies from the Greater Bay Area expressed their interest in investing in Macau and Hengqin, as reported by the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) last week. This interest was sparked during a promotional event in Guangzhou. The session, aimed at encouraging branch establishment in Macau and Hengqin, witnessed participation from over 150 representatives across various sectors. The organizers provided pre-establishment services and received 28 investment intention letters, mainly in advanced technologies and cultural investment. Business representatives shared their experiences and advantages in the Macau cooperation zone in Hengqin, while over 60 Macau and Guangdong enterprises engaged in commercial contact sessions. The success was also evident in the Canton Fair, where local Macau products were highly sought after.

