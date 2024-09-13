Macau international fireworks contest starts this weekend

The 32nd Macau International Fireworks Display Contest begins Saturday after its original opening displays were postponed due to Super Typhoon Yagi last week.

Pyrotechnic teams from Canada and Thailand will stage the first shows, while teams from Russia and France will light up the skies Sunday.

The fireworks displays, scheduled for 9 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. each night, will last about 18 minutes. A fireworks carnival will also be held by the Macau Science Center during each evening of the contest, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Spectators are encouraged to enjoy the shows from prime viewing locations, including Avenida Sun Yat-sen, the Macau Science Center, and Avenida do Ocean in Taipa. The displays will also be broadcast live on TDM. The Macao Government Tourism Office cautions the shows remain dependent on weather events and urges the public to pay attention to forecasts. NS