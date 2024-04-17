Macau Legend extends Laos casino sale deadline again

Macau Legend has once again extended the deadline for the sale of its casino resort in Laos. The original deadline was in February but was extended to March 31 and then further extended to April 15. It has now been pushed to May 3. Last June, Macau Legend announced its intention to sell Savan Legend, with a Japanese citizen named Shundo Yoshinari named as the potential buyer. According to a filing made by Macau Legend on December 21, 2023, the entire equity interest in Savan Legend will be sold for an initial amount of USD39 million.

