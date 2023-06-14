Macau man arrested in Shanghai for violating Zhuhai court restrictions

A Macau man whose spending and cross-boundary travels were restricted by a Zhuhai court due to a debt accounting to RMB230,000 was arrested in Shanghai as he attempted to take a flight back to Macau. The man had owned a restaurant in Zhuhai and sourced produce from a woman up to March 2021, when he closed the restaurant. At that time, he owed the woman the outstanding debt. As he was not permitted to leave mainland China pursuant to a court order, he tried to transit via Shanghai to return to Macau. Upon check-in, the airline discovered the court order so he was apprehended.

