Macau Motorcycle GP: Hickman Wins for the Third Time

The Briton Peter Hickman won the 52nd edition of the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix race held this afternoon (Saturday).

Starting from the Pole Position, Hickman saw his team-mate and Macau’s most successful motorcycle racer Michael Rutter take the lead with a brilliant start but Hickman was decided not to let Rutter get away and started a pursue that last until the forth lap when on the braking into Lisboa, Hickman took the lead and never let it go.

Controlling the race pace, Hickman saw Rutter reducing the gap between the front runners in the following laps but he was always in control of the situation.

Further back, the battle for third and forth position was the most interesting one to follow with Martin Jessopp, Danny Webb and Gary Johnson fighting for the best possible position. In the end was Jessopp in the Ducati that took the advantage climbing once more to the lower step of the podium in Macau.

The forth position was occupied by Webb that had this year an impressive performance over the all weekend always in dispute for the top positions. To recall, the best result from Webb was last year’s 10th position.

With three laps to go an accident at the Fishermen’s bend involving two riders eventually led the race to a stop and early finish as the race direction decided for a non-restart. In the incident were involved Bimota’s Ben Wylie and Handtrans JCR Racing Phillip Crowe.

According to information made available by the Grand Prix Organising Committee, Crowe was unharmed and did not need any medical assistance, as for Wylie, he was transported to the hospital well he is under medical observation with the organising noting that he is conscious, stable and not in a life threatening condition.

At the finish, Hickman was visibly happy with the result to close in the best way an impressive season for the BMW rider, happy was also Aspire-Ho by Bathams Racing team that by placing their two riders on first and second in Macau accomplishes completely the goals that had set before the start of this year’s GP.

