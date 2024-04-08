Macau prepares for above-average typhoon season

Macau officials are bracing for what is predicted to be an above-average typhoon season with four to seven storms forecast to impact the region, according to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau. The bureau considers a season with that number of cyclones to be “normal”. However, last year, five typhoons affected Macau with three reaching Signal No. 8 intensity or higher. That is higher than the average of 1.4 strong storms. With warmer global temperatures fueling stronger storms, Macau authorities will prioritize public safety as they did last year when operations were suspended during Typhoon Saola.

