Macau refutes US allegations on migrant workers rights

Macau government’s representative refuted the allegations by the United States regarding the repression of migrant workers in the region, in a session this week at the United Nations Human Rights Council, in Geneva, Lusa News Agency reported.

The U.S. diplomat criticized Macau for imposing “repressive measures against women, members of the LGBTIQA+ community, and migrant workers,” including those in Hong Kong and Macau. In response, the spokesman of Macau’s Executive Council asserted that the territory upholds the principle of non-discrimination, ensuring that non-resident employees enjoy the same rights, obligations, and working conditions as local residents.

During the Geneva-based session, André Cheong Weng Chon noted that Macau’s government has enacted a law to guarantee a basic income for migrant workers.

In 2020, Macau extended its minimum wage, which initially covered only cleaning and security workers in building administration, to MOP32 ($4) per hour or MOP6,656 ($832) per month. This minimum wage was increased in January to 7,072 patacas per month or 34 patacas per hour, but domestic employees were again excluded from this revision.

Official data indicates that as of November, Macau had nearly 176,000 non-resident workers, with over 25,700 being domestic workers.

The UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights highlighted in a March 2023 report that migrant workers in construction and domestic sectors are vulnerable to exploitative conditions.

Regarding women’s rights, André Cheong stated that the maternity leave has been increased from 56 to 70 days, a five-day paternity leave was introduced, and a law against domestic violence was enacted in 2016.

Cheong did not comment on the situation of the LGBTIQA+ community in Macau. In July 2022, the UN Human Rights Committee observed that discrimination against individuals of diverse sexual orientations and LGBT people still exists in Macau, reflecting the conservative nature of local society and government inaction. Staff Reporter