Macau resident caught smuggling 370kg of live lobsters to mainland

Customs authorities intercepted a Macau resident trying to smuggle some 370kg of live lobsters into mainland China, the Customs Service (SA) has reported.

The resident, a 29-year-old man, was intercepted at the Macau Port Area at Hengqin Port, driving a double-plated vehicle.

According to the SA, the incident occurred Tuesday evening (Feb. 20) after the police spotted the vehicle transporting something “covered” in its front passenger seat. The vehicle was also visibly loaded in its rear cargo area, as well as in its rear seats.

Further inspection of the whole vehicle, using special X-ray cargo equipment, showed that there were a lot of suspicious items hidden in the trunk, as well as in several compartments of the vehicle.

After a thorough search, the inspectors seized 386 live lobsters, with the entire contraband weighing approximately 370kg.

The SA also reported that the same offending resident was last year involved in a different criminal case of “illegal sailing activities.” The offender, who had committed this act near the border post, was at the time suspected of trying to enter the mainland illegally by boat.

This is at least the fourth time this month that authorities have foiled attempts to smuggle live lobsters into the mainland via several border posts, including the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the Border Gate.

Just a week ago, authorities intercepted another resident transporting over 80kg of live lobsters.

About two weeks ago, a third resident was intercepted at an industrial building in the Northern District trying to smuggle 110kg of the same product.

A late January report noted the seizure of 150kg of live lobsters from the back seat and trunk of a cross-border vehicle.

According to a reference made by the authorities in one of the cases, the total value of live lobster product seized in the last month amounts to about 350,000 patacas.