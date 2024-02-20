Macau residents living in Hengqin allowed to transport pets, plants

Authorities have confirmed Macau residents who study, work, set up businesses or live in Hengqin can transport animal and plant products without applying for import licenses or making declarations from March 1. Owners of cats and dogs can pass through the border as long as the animals have been implanted with electronic microchips by the Municipal Affairs Bureau and have the “International Vaccination Certificate for Dogs and Cats” and a valid “Travel Endorsement for the In-depth Cooperation Zone” issued by the bureau.

