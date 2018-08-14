Macau residents rush home, Signal No. 8 hoisted

People queue at a local bakery minutes before Signal No. 8 hoisted

Streets crowded with people rushing from work to get home: This was the scenario at around 6 p.m. today as the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) issued typhoon Signal No.8 warning that typhoon “Bebinca” was gradually approaching the region with increasing wind speed.

Typhoon Signal 3, for a tropical storm, which had been raised for several days, was replaced by signal 8NE at 7.30 p.m., prompting a large number of people to rush home seeking safe shelter.

On their way, residents also crowded convenience stores, bakeries and supermarkets to stock up on essentials for the evening, in anticipation of a prolonged Signal No.8 and the consequent closing of many businesses and shops.

In its notice, the SMG also warned drivers of strong and gusty cross-winds on the bridges and noted that motorcycle riders should travel between the Peninsula and Taipa along the motorcycle lane on Sai Van Bridge.

In a short statement, the Civil Protection and Emergency Coordination Bureau announced that it had commenced full operations at 5.30 p.m. RM

