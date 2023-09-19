Macau residents take part in China’s legal professional exam

Around 860,000 applicants registered for the initial phase of China’s national unified legal professional qualification examination, held over the weekend, the Ministry of Justice said yesterday. About 75% of the applicants took the exam at testing sites across the country, including in Hong Kong and Macau. The number of applicants represented an increase of 5.26% year-on-year, according to the ministry. The results of objective examination questions will be released on September 22. Those who pass that stage will sit their subjective questions examination on October 15.

