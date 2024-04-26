Macau to feature pavilion dedicated to the ‘City of Shows’ at MITE

The local government is championing Macau’s bid to become a “City of Shows” by introducing a dedicated pavilion on this theme at the 12th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE), commencing today. The pavilion will be part of the largest-ever expo in Macau, and aims to spotlight Macau’s potential as a powerhouse of tourism, focusing on the theme, “Meet at MITE: Discovery, Networking, Interaction!” The expo takes place over three days (April 26 to 28) at the Cotai Expo and will also feature a Gastronomy Pavilion and The Cellar under one roof, alongside other highlights.

Related