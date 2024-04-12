Macau to hold national security education exhibition

The SAR and Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Macau will hold the 2024 National Security Education Exhibition for All from April 15 to May 15. The exhibition aims to provide residents with knowledge about national development and security over the past decade. With the theme “Overall National Security Concept, 10th Anniversary of Innovation Leading,” it will feature sections on “security achievements, high-quality development, and Macau’s prosperity with central government support.”

