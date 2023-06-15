Macau to premiere in Shanghai tech fair

Macau is set to debut itself at a 195-square-meter pavilion with nearly 40 participants at the 9th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair (CSITF), the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) announced in a statement yesterday.

In response to the theme of the fair and fully drive Macau’s development strategy of “1+4” industries, the IPIM has gathered nearly 40 entrepreneurs from Macau to participate.

Nine exhibitors, all in the science and technology innovation sector from Macau and Hengqin will showcase their achievements, as well as explore new markets.

The theme of the Macau pavilion will revolve around the construction of scientific innovation ecology. The nine exhibitors will showcase products or services that foster smart city, enhance digitization of business operation and assist chip design, among other products and services.

At the pavilion, the science and innovation environment in Macau will be introduced through multimedia presentations. The IPIM will also promote its one-step trade and investment assisting services with video consulting services. The outlook and opportunities of the four major industries in the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin will also be introduced.

The fair is a national-level professional fair targeting international technology trade, with the core philosophy being “Better Technology, Better Life”. AL