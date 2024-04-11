Macau trade institute director takes office

Leong Wa Fong was yesterday appointed new executive director of the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM). In his remarks, Leong thanked the government for its trust and his colleagues for their support. He pledged to advance Macau’s economic diversification plan and maximize opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. Leong aims to strengthen industries and demonstrate Macau’s business strengths. IPIM president Vincent U said the group works hard on tasks while optimizing services and management. It will expand cooperation between Macau and Hengqin island through new initiatives in investment, trade shows and China-Portuguese relations.

