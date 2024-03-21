Macau’s queer film festival to showcase 14 features

The second annual Macau International Queer Film Festival (MIQFF) will feature 14 feature films and five short films from around the world. To be held at Lisboeta Macau’s Emperor Cinema from tomorrow until April, the festival aims to showcase the multifaceted nature of the queer community. Information provided by MIQFF indicates that several of the films won awards at major film festivals last year, including Housekeeping for Beginners, a drama set in Macedonia’s capital that won the Queer Lion trophy at the 2023 Venice Film Festival.

