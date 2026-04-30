Mainland Chinese lead Macau’s 14,246 overstayers as illegal worker cases rise

Macau recorded 14,246 overstayers last year – mostly from mainland China – along with a rise in illegal worker cases, according to the 2025 crime statistics released online by the Office of the Secretary for Security.

Mainland Chinese nationals accounted for 13,651 of Macau’s 14,246 visa overstayers in 2025 – a 2% annual decline – while the number of undocumented workers caught in illegal labor cases jumped 27% to 203, the Office of the Secretary for Security reported. As stated in the report, police carried out over 1,100 operations targeting illegal photo shoots and undocumented workers at concerts, inspecting more than 3,500 locations, though it did not specify which industries employed these workers.

The Office of the Secretary for Security noted that publishing the annual report on its website enhances transparency by enabling electronic processing of crime statistics and regular release of work reports, while also facilitating on-site dissemination as needed.

Reportedly, Macau’s overall public security remained stable and favorable last year, with 13,458 criminal cases reported – a 5.9% decrease from 2024, according to official data. Crimes of public concern all showed downward trends: serious violent crimes fell 9.7% to 262 cases, fraud dropped 19.5% to 2,255 cases, and computer crimes plunged 42.7% to 568 cases.

The authorities noted that serious violent crimes such as kidnapping, murder, and aggravated assault continued to show zero or low incidence rates. However, three homicides were recorded last year – an increase of two from the previous year.

In the first case, a 71-year-old woman sustained a knife wound to the head and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. Her 74-year-old husband was also hospitalized. Investigations revealed the couple had long argued over trivial matters. During an altercation in the kitchen that afternoon, the suspect allegedly struck his wife repeatedly with a cleaver, causing her to collapse and die.

The second case took place in a northern district apartment. Two victims were involved: one was found lying face down in the living room. As police and firefighters arrived at the scene, the suspect fell from the apartment’s balcony and died instantly. The victims and the suspect were brothers. Authorities suspect the murder was triggered by a financial dispute dating back several years, and that the suspect committed suicide out of fear of punishment.

Macau recorded 2,255 fraud cases last year, a 19.5% drop, and 1,807 theft cases, down 9.7%, while extortion fell 21.2% to 134 cases – with online sextortion being the primary form, according to the authorities’ 2025 annual crime statistics.

Despite overall stability in public security, sexual assault against children surged 77.3% to 39 cases, and statutory rape of minors rose 66.7% to 10 cases. Rape cases, however, fell 33.3% to 32 cases.

Other notable trends include illegal gambling skyrocketing 316.1% to 570 cases, taxi violations jumping 104.8% to 2,503 cases, and juvenile crimes edging up 4.4% to 143 cases involving 229 youths. Robbery cases increased 6.3% to 51, many occurring in hotels or quiet, secluded areas.

As reported, non-residents committed 4,159 offenses involving 5,455 individuals – mainland Chinese accounted for 3,411 cases, primarily fraud, theft, and extortion, while Hong Kong residents committed 298 offenses involving 344 people.

It was noted that serious and organized gambling-related crimes remained low last year, with illegal lending tied to gambling and related confinement cases – historically major public order concerns – dropping 23% and 40.4% to 194 and 28 cases, respectively.

However, gambling-related fraud, robbery, and bodily harm offenses all surged compared to 2024, rising by 100%, 250%, and nearly 60%, respectively. Police registered 2,373 gambling-related criminal cases in total, mainly for operating illegal money exchange businesses for gambling. Meanwhile, 141 cases of individuals entering casinos in violation of a ban were recorded, an increase of 79 cases or 78.5% from 2024.

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