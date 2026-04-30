Sands China unveils upgraded revitalization program for historic street

Sands China Ltd. launched its Community Revitalization Program 2.0 for Rua das Estalagens on Wednesday at a press conference at the Londoner Macao, where the company unveiled new initiatives to support small businesses on the culturally rich street.

The Rua das Estalagens program builds on the original edition’s success and aligns with the Macau SAR government’s push for economic diversification and sustainable community development.

Rua das Estalagens evokes a sense of nostalgia for many Macanese residents. The street features traditional five-story tenement buildings that blend Chinese and Portuguese architectural styles and hosts landmarks such as the former Chong Sai Pharmacy founded by Sun Yat-sen.

At the event, Yau Yun Wah, director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, praised the alignment of the scheme with government policy. He said the arrangements are “highly consistent with the Macau SAR government’s policy philosophy of supporting small and medium-sized enterprises in improving quality and development, and promoting community revitalization.

Historic charm and revitalization goals

Under the principle of “integrating the old with the new, bridging the past into the future,” Executive Vice Chairman Dr. Wilfred Wong said Sands China aims to revive this historic vibrancy.

Wong likened the process of revitalization to “planting trees,” stressing that it requires time, patience, and nurturing from all sectors to sustain momentum from the government’s 2023 plans. “Supporting young people to start a business is one thing, but their ability to persevere is another,” Wong said, adding, “In the long run, this is a project that can truly guide tourists to visit, presenting the original history of Rua das Estalagens to everyone.”

Lessons, success, and local voices

Representatives of the first Entrepreneurship Recruitment Program, which selected seven enterprises from 128 applications, attended the press conference to share their growth and express enthusiasm for the new batch of entrepreneurs.

Shops such as Pan Pan, known for its homemade pastries and creative flavors, have become viral hotspots over the past two years, helping the historic district gain wider public attention.

Praising the first cohort’s impact, Wong remarked that every step they have taken “has left a mark on this old street.”

Shifting to highlight the importance of supporting generational shops currently operating on Rua das Estalagens, Wong explained, “Many of these old shops have been passed down for generations, some for decades, some for centuries … and we want to know how we can preserve this history today.”

New programs forentrepreneurs andexisting shops

The updated Sands China Program for Rua das Estalagens features two main components.

First, the Entrepreneurship Recruitment Program 2.0 invites Macau permanent residents aged 21 or older – including individuals, teams, or local SMEs – to submit business plans for new ventures on the street. Once submitted, a judging panel will assess entries based on creativity, market potential, team experience, and financial viability.

As a second provision, the inaugural Shop Rebranding Program will aid existing Rua das Estalagens businesses under the same eligibility rules. Rebranding program applicants must commit a minimum self-investment of MOP50,000 and can qualify for subsidies up to three times that figure, capped at MOP500,000.

Under the principle of “bridging the past into the future,” Sands China said the shop rebranding initiative targets brand image innovation, product packaging, and storefront beautification to enhance competitiveness. Judging criteria for this inaugural program will focus on the proposal’s feasibility, creativity, and alignment with neighborhood revitalization goals.

Applications for both initiatives remain open until June 30 at 5 p.m.

In addition, Sands China plans a series of free events to support the new round of the Community Revitalization Program. These activities include a briefing on May 8 with government and public utility representatives, SME training sessions on May 14, and open days on May 15–17 and June 12–14, during which interested parties can inspect Rua das Estalagens and shop conditions before launching their ventures.

Under the new 10-year gaming concession that began in 2023, each of Macau’s six gaming operators is required to back revitalization projects in designated older districts.

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