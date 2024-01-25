Major footbridge planned for Seac Pai Van – Ip Heng

The Public Works Bureau (DSOP) has unveiled plans to build a major footbridge at the Seac Pai Van government housing estate. The infrastructure is set to connect the estate with the promenade on the Seac Pai Van Reservoir and pass over Estrada do Altinho de Ká Hó. The future bridge is designed to be 188 meters in length with seven entrances/exits. The government aims to improve the pedestrian environment in the area. Five firms have been invited to bid for the project’s planning rights, with prices ranging from MOP1.72 million to MOP2.76 million.

