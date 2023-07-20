Man apprehended for alleged theft on Rua do Campo

A man has been apprehended on an allegation of theft in a footbridge elevator on Rua do Campo.

According to the reports, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) said it received a report from an older adult about the loss of property. The woman told the police she had lost her wallet near an elevator at the footbridge on Rua do Campo. She reported a loss of MOP1,900 in cash and her ID documents.

Upon receiving the report, the police commenced an investigation with the help of the public surveillance camera system. Surveillance footage showed a man, 40, who also holds a mainland travel endorsement, wandering around the footbridge and the elevator, looking at pedestrians’ personal belongings.

The police also discovered that in the elevator, the man had stolen the woman’s property with his own backpack, worn in front, to cover his activities.

The day following the report, the police intercepted the man at the same location. The man, who is alleged to be unemployed, declined to make any disclosure or confession. However, the police managed to discover that the man had converted MOP1,900 into RMB1,705 at a currency exchange shop. AL