Man arrested for alleged string of thefts of alcoholic drinks

The police disclosed that a 39-year-old man had been arrested for stealing liquor at three local supermarkets located in three different districts. His first two attempts, which were successful and were of two bottles of MOP34,500 liquor, were ultimately uncovered by the staff who reported to the police. His final attempt was thwarted on-site but he managed to flee. The police discovered the suspect targeted unlocked shelves and later narrowed down the man as a suspect. He was apprehended on Jan. 10 on the street.

