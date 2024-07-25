Man arrested for stealing women’s underwear

A non-resident worker in his 40s is suspected of repeatedly stealing women’s underwear, the Judiciary Police reported yesterday. Following his arrest, police found 21 secretly filmed videos of people taking showers on his mobile phone. It is believed at least three women were involved, along with a male victim. All victims were aged between 20 to 60 years old. The suspect works in an industrial building one meter away from the adjacent residential building. Around 4 a.m. Sunday, a victim reported the suspect allegedly used a long stick to reach into the bathroom of the opposite residential unit.

