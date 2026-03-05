Man arrested over suspected RMB100,000 fraud

The Judiciary Police (PJ) arrested a 31-year-old mainland man on suspicion of fraud involving RMB100,000, which was allegedly used to repay debts. According to the case, the victim, also a mainland man, lost money at a casino and borrowed RMB100,000 from relatives. Unable to withdraw the funds due to daily bank transfer limits, he asked the suspect, whom he met inside the gaming venue, to receive the transfer on his behalf. After receiving the money, the suspect allegedly delayed returning the funds, claiming he was searching for a money exchanger. The victim later reported the case to authorities.

