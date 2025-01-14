Man caught smuggling 5kg of heroin from Macau to Hong Kong

A 68-year-old man from Russia was arrested while attempting to smuggle five kilograms of heroin from Macau to Hong Kong, the Judiciary Police (PJ) revealed yesterday during a special press conference.

According to the PJ, the man, acting as a drug mule, arrived in Macau on January 9 on a flight from Thailand, carrying the drugs concealed in his luggage. He reportedly planned to deliver them to an unknown individual in Hong Kong.

Authorities stated that they had been tracking the man’s movements since his arrival. After landing in Macau, he checked into a hotel in the Central District and remained there without leaving or meeting anyone in person until January 12, when he headed to the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal.

It was at this location that officers intercepted him.

Upon searching his luggage, police discovered five kilograms of heroin hidden in coffee and biscuit packages.

The drugs have an estimated street value of approximately MOP7 million.

During questioning, the man confessed to being hired by an unidentified individual to transport the drugs from Thailand to Hong Kong via Macau. He revealed that he was offered USD 500 to complete the task.

The suspect has been transferred to the Public Prosecutions Office for further investigation and is facing charges of drug trafficking.