Man commits suicide on second attempt

A mainland China resident aged over 50 years old committed suicide at around 1.30 a.m. yesterday morning. The resident was found dead near the PRC Liaison Office building. According the Public Security Police Force (PSP) spokesperson, the man jumped from the lift tower located near Guia Hill, which has been built to provide easy access between the ZAPE area and Guia.

According to the PSP, this is the same person seen in a recent video footage posted on several social media platforms depicting an individual throwing themselves in front of a vehicle driving around Avenida da Amizade near the World Trade Center building.

The spokesperson said that the footage dates from June 2 (Saturday) when the man attempted suicide for the first time. He was injured but not severely hurt, and taken to the Public Hospital.

Early yesterday, before the police had identified the reasons behind the man’s first suicide attempt, the man fled the hospital and jumped from the lift tower located only a few hundred meters away.

The police found personal documents as well as cash and bankcards in his possession.

There was no note or anything that could help to explain the causes of the suicide. Police are still investigating the case.

In a separate case, two men from Hong Kong have been arrested and accused of criminal activities. The men were found during a police operation that began with a complaint from the owner of the apartment where they were staying in Avenida da Amizade.

The woman is said to have been warned by the real estate agency in charge of renting out the apartment that it was full of computers and other technology. Out of fear that the unit was being used for illegal activities, the landlord reported to the PSP.

The police found nine screens connected to a computer on an office desk and another six screens on the floor, and the two men, both aged over 20 years old.

Upon questioning, the men said they had been hired by a company to perform stocks and share trading online.

The PSP spokesperson said the suspects claimed they had been hired by a company to trade, and have transferred part of the case to the Labour Affairs Bureau to follow up on the illegal hiring of the Hong Kong residents.

Share this: Tweet





