Man in custody following suspicion of drug trafficking and use

The Judiciary Police (PJ) arrested a 40-year-old Filipino on suspicion of drug trafficking and drug use after finding a variety of drugs worth a total of MOP410,000 in his apartment. The PJ used state intelligence to locate the man, saying that he was selling drugs to Filipinos in the central district. The man was intercepted on Tuesday and was found with 87.61 grams of methamphetamine and 13.1 grams of cocain, as well as 191 tablets of “magu”, which is made from methamphetamine and caffeine and 12.15 grams of heroin. The man involved in the case tested positive for methamphetamine after a urine test. He has refused to cooperate.

