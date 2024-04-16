Man steals cash from a hotel room

A non-resident male, aged 60, has been taken into custody under suspicion of unlawfully entering a hotel room and stealing money from sleeping occupants.

As per the Public Security Police, a hotel guest in downtown Macau woke Sunday morning to discover that RMB1,700 was missing from his trouser pocket. The incident was reported to the authorities, who identified the alleged perpetrator by reviewing CCTV footage. It was determined that the suspect was not a registered guest at the hotel.

The suspect from the mainland gained access to the hotel premises at 7 p.m. on the same day and attempted to enter multiple guests’ rooms before successfully opening the door to the eventual victim’s room. The suspect remained in the room for approximately five minutes, according to the police.

Several hours later, law enforcement apprehended the man who was still wearing the same clothes. The suspect confessed to the crime, attributing his actions to having lost all his money at a casino. staff Reporter