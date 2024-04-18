Man stopped from entering mainland with 50 second-hand mobile phones

Gongbei Customs apprehended an individual who was in possession of 50 used mobile phones affixed to his body as he entered the mainland through Gongbei Port Wednesday. The man, dressed in loose attire, chose the “nothing to declare” channel at the Gongbei Port Passenger Inspection Hall for entry. When a Customs officer asked him to present for inspection, he hastened his pace and attempted to merge with the crowd. The Customs officer managed to intercept him and discovered 50 mobile devices secured to various parts of his body including his chest, ribs, waist, abdomen and both of his thighs.

