Man suspected of dangerous driving after argument with girlfriend

A man in his 40s is under investigation for suspected dangerous driving and evading responsibility after allegedly crashing into curbs, railings, and tree brackets for four times. Police discovered the damaged vehicle parked illegally on R. Norte do Patane. According to police, the driver, reportedly arguing with his girlfriend over speakerphone at the time, admitted to losing control but denied further incidents. Surveillance footage revealed multiple collisions, leading authorities to pursue charges under the Road Traffic Law.

