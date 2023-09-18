Manpower in hotel sector records 10% decrease

The number of people working in the hotel sector decreased by 4,401 to 35,749 in 2022, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service. Receipts and expenditure of the sector amounted to MOP14.72 billion and MOP21.14 billion, respectively, down by 23.8% and 7.1% year-on-year. The sector recorded a widening deficit of MOP6.43 billion compared to 2021 (-MOP3.44 billion). Analyzed by classification of hotels, five-star, four-star and three-star hotels recorded a year-on-year decline of more than 20% in receipts. Hotels of all ratings continued to show deficits, with five-star, four-star and three-star hotels having deficits of MOP5.48 billion, MOP0.48 billion and MOP0.38 billion, respectively.

