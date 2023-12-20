Martial arts athlete Li Yi and MUST lab among gov’t awardees

Macau has announced the individuals and entities to be honored for their achievements, outstanding contributions to the SAR, and distinguished services.

In an official statement, the government disclosed the recipients of the 2023 Decorations, Medals and Certificates of Merit, recognizing noteworthy accomplishments and services by individuals and entities.

Among the awardees is martial arts athlete Li Yi, who won a gold medal in the women’s changquan competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. Accolades were also extended to the State Key Laboratory of Lunar and Planetary Sciences of the Macao University of Science and Technology (MUST), and Pastelaria Chui Heong, a pastry shop known for its handmade chargrilled almond cookies.

Decorations of Honor encompass the Grand Lotus, Golden Lotus, and Silver Lotus divisions.

Such awards are granted to individuals or entities that have made outstanding contributions locally or internationally to the image and reputation of the MSAR, or for those individuals or entities who have made exceptional contributions in any field beneficial to the development of the MSAR.

The awarding ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2024. LV