Mathematics education competition inspires young minds

Approximately 400 students from Macau and mainland China’s primary schools have participated in a mathematics education initiative. The event, organized by local educational groups, aimed to enhance the popularity and innovation of mathematics education in the region. The three-day program featured various activities, including competitions and educational visits. At the award ceremony that took place yesterday at the Macau Fisherman’s Wharf Convention and Exhibition Center, a student from Pui Wa School told local media the competition challenged his understanding of mathematics, while a Beijing student appreciated the opportunity to explore Macau through visits to local attractions like the Giant Panda Pavilion. Chan Ka Hou, director of the Youth Committee of the International (Macau) Academic Academy, emphasized the importance of such competitions in fostering interest in mathematics among youth. He said these initiatives are crucial for promoting innovative educational practices and developing talent essential for Macau’s diversified growth.

