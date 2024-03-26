Medical vouchers from 2022 to expire end of April

The medical vouchers issued by the government in 2022 will expire April 30, 2024, the Health Bureau (SSM) has said in a statement, adding that holders of these vouchers should use them before the deadline if they want to make use of the facility. All these vouchers are available in digital form, the use of which is facilitated by the user’s ID card. Transfer of the vouchers, only to spouses and first level ancestors or descendants, can be conducted on the One Account app or government service e-kiosks.

