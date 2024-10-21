MGM Macau hosted a series of fashion events yesterday aimed at promoting the innovative development of intangible cultural heritage within the fashion industry. The event, titled “Intangible Cultural Heritage Fashion Series,” included seminars, workshops, and fashion shows designed to enhance the quality and modernization of Macau’s fashion landscape.

The event invited students from mainland and overseas designers to explore the intersection of fashion and cultural heritage. Nearly 70 fashion students from universities in Macau, the mainland, and Hong Kong participated, fostering collaboration and interaction with local industry professionals. “I feel very grateful to the mentors at today’s event,” said a local secondary student attending a dress-making workshop. “This opportunity allows me to deepen my understanding of dress construction and the role fashion plays in Chinese culture.”

Pansy Ho, Chairman and Executive Director of MGM China, emphasized the significance of this event as a collaborative effort with the Prince Kung’s Palace Museum.

A key figure in this cultural dialogue was Lawrence Xu, a prominent designer known for his ability to blend Eastern and Western aesthetics. Born in 1974, Xu graduated from Tsinghua University’s Central Academy of Fine Arts before studying fashion in Paris. He has since gained international acclaim for his haute couture designs that incorporate traditional Chinese elements, such as the iconic yellow dragon robe worn by actress Fan Bingbing at the Cannes Film Festival in 2010.

Xu served as a source of wisdom for aspiring designers present at the event, advocating for the integration of cultural heritage into contemporary fashion. His work exemplifies how traditional craftsmanship can be transformed into modern industry practices, inspiring a new generation of designers to explore their cultural roots while innovating for the future. Nadia Shaw