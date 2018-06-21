MGM leaves extension of gaming licenses to gov’t

As gaming licenses are set to expire in 2020, MGM China is hopeful that its license will soon be extended to 2022.

Speaking to the press, CEO and executive director of MGM China Holdings Limited, Grant Bowie, remarked that the gaming operator has left that decision to the government.

“The extension of gaming concessions is clearly a decision of the government and we at MGM will work diligently with the government and [be] clearly hopeful that our concessions will be extended,” said Bowie on the sidelines of the Eco TrailHiker press conference held at MGM Cotai.

When commenting on the banning of gaming employees in casinos, Bowie said MGM China would work with the government to develop ways to implement consequences, as it would be challenging for the gaming operator to distinguish their gaming employees from customers.

“This is the best approach that they believe supports the safety of [gaming] workers,” said the executive.

“We will need the support of the government to advise us on this. The notion of being able to identify individuals is going to be a significant issue as it also [concerns] privacy issues for individuals,” he added. LV

