MGS to attract 5,000 participants

The MGS Entertainment Show & Summit is slated to return with aims to attract 5,000 professional attendees and visitors at the Galaxy International Convention Center Nov. 14 and 15.

Under the theme “The Asian Pioneer Returns,” the exhibition will feature 35 exhibitors in its first physical format after the pandemic.

The last MGS hosted in person was in 2019, followed by an online format in 2021 and 2022 due to the city’s Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Jay Chun, chairman of the organizer, Macau Gaming Equipment Manufacturers Association (MGEMA), said he hopes to tell the “Macau story” from the perspective of leisure technology through the event and hopes to build a platform for local participants to discuss and exchange with global industry players, and explore innovations for Macau’s entertainment, technology and tourism industries.

Through the summit, he hopes to better assist Macau’s economic recovery.

Meanwhile, Kevin Kelley, COO – Macau for Galaxy Entertainment Group – will deliver the keynote address at the summit on Nov. 14, followed by panel sessions that will feature representatives from the city’s gaming operators. Staff Reporter