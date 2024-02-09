MGTO approved support to 44 community projects expected to draw 1.8m tourists

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is said to have approved financial support for a total of 44 different community projects this year in several districts, aiming to attract some 1.8 million tourists.

Such projects will include fairs, carnivals, and other events involving the participation of 2,300 merchants.

MGTO expects that these localized activities, held mostly in the old neighborhoods, will attract people to these locations and create new business opportunities. MGTO is said to be promoting these events and activities broadly through their social media channels – which have over 6 million followers in total – with promotional information being released in different languages.

The director of MGTO, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, also advised that the Light Festival from December 2 last year to February 25 this year attracted some 420,000 people in December last year.

Senna Fernandes also said that according to the MGTO’s information, pedestrian traffic this month has increased by about 51% compared to November last year in the Barra area, while the increase in the Central District was about 27%. RM