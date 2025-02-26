MGTO participates in travel fair in Indonesia as it eyes expansion in Asian markets

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and the travel trade participated in the ASTINDO Travel Fair 2025 last weekend in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Local tourism authorities showcased Macau, aiming to attract both Indonesian and other Southeast Asian visitors.

The Indonesian Travel Agents Association organizes the fair, which is among Indonesia’s most prominent consumer travel fairs. It engages many travel destinations, airlines, and tourism operators.

MGTO has participated in ASTINDO Travel Fairs in Jakarta and Surabaya for the past two years.

MGTO led a delegation of Macau’s integrated resort enterprises and Air Macau, setting up a 54-square-meter pavilion.

The pavilion featured Portuguese tiles and floor patterns made of Portuguese stone pavement. It also highlighted local World Heritage sites and Macau’s status as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

At the travel fair, MGTO hosted four interactive sessions of destination presentations for the public, coupled with lion dance and Portuguese folk dance performances, to engage more visitors.

The Office also partnered with participating businesses to sell local tourism products and encourage potential visitors to consider a trip to Macau.

Additionally, MGTO partnered with Air Macau to invite 21 delegates of the travel trade from Jakarta and Surabaya to Macau for a familiarization visit in early January this year.

During their stay, the Office held trade networking sessions for Indonesian tourism operators to meet with representatives of 42 tourism businesses in Macau for exchange and closer cooperation.

In a statement, the Office noted that it will continue to dedicate efforts to exploring potential expansions of visitor sources from Southeast Asian markets, unveiling that plans are underway for hosting promotional events in Korea, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and other markets this year.