MGTO promotes ‘tourism + learning’ in collaboration

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has collaborated with a newspaper in Hong Kong to promote local tourism. In collaboration with South China Morning Post (SCMP), the project included a familiarization visit organized by the newspaper’s youth edition, Young Post. The familiarization visit allowed Hong Kong secondary school students to experience the history and culture, and learn about Macau’s tourism resources, promoting the development of “tourism + learning” and the diversification of visitor groups. The collaboration included 50 secondary students from Hong Kong.

