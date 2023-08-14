MGTO showcases city’s offerings in Singapore

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and a Macau trade delegation have showcased Macau’s elements of “Tourism+” to Singaporeans at the Singapore Expo Hall. The office held a travel trade networking event concurrently to attract Singaporean visitors to Macau, as part of the effort to tap into international visitor markets for tourism and economic revival. Singapore is already among Macau’s top 10 visitor source markets, according to visitor arrivals in June. In 2019, Macau welcomed 115,742 visitors from Singapore.

