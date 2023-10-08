MGTO to monitor situation in Israel and Palestine

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is monitoring the situation in Israel and Palestine and, so far, has not received any inquiries or requests for help, the MGTO has said in a press release.

The same office is actively communicating with the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in Macau as well as with the local tourism industry to monitor the situation.

The long-standing Israel-Palestine conflict escalated yesterday when Palestinian militant groups from the Gaza Strip launched a large-scale armed offensive against Israel, breaking through the Gaza–Israel barrier and forcing entry into Gaza border crossings, nearby Israeli cities, adjacent military installations and civilian settlements.

In response to these actions, Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza.

According to international media sources on site, both military offensives have resulted in about 250 deaths on both sides.

Hamas, which governs Gaza, has stated that its offensive is a response to the desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has advised residents of the enclave of Gaza to leave now, adding that Israeli forces “will turn all Hamas hideouts into rubble.”

Macau residents in need of assistance can call the 24-hour tourism hotline at +853 28333000, or contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ global consular protection and service emergency hotline at +86 10 12308, or the Chinese Embassy in Israel’s consular protection hotline at +972 3 5459520.