MGTO’s head satisfied with MITE results, sales over MOP2.5 million

The director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, said that the 11th edition of the Macao International Travel Industry Expo (MITE) surpassed expectations, with sales reaching around 2.5 million patacas, she said on the sidelines of the event’s closure on Sunday.

Senna Fernandes added that the figure for sales of airline tickets and travel packages at the Expo is a very positive sign, noting also that the total number of visitors to the event should have surpassed the 30,000 registered last year.

The same official added that over the weekend there were also 44 new contracts and partnerships signed, five of which are directly related to the “1+4” industries.

Senna Fernandes also commented on the current number of visitors to Macau, stating that June had a daily average of about 70,000.

According to a revised macroeconomic forecast of the University of Macau (UM), it is expected the economy will continue to recover following a higher influx of visitors and better performance of the tourism-related operators.

The UM forecasts that by the end of this year, the broader economy should have reached about 70% of 2019 levels. RM