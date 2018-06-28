Mi Jian appointed as Policy Research Office director

Chief Executive Chui Sai On has appointed Mi Jian as the new director of the Policy Research Office, the government spokesperson’s office announced yesterday.

“Mi Jian has always been directly involved in policy research work and project coordination work, and has had a wealth of experience in the area of governance policies and leadership skills since the establishment of the Policy Research Office’s preparatory in July 2010,” the government statement reads. “Mi Jian knows the management of public departments well, as well as their operation.”

“With his appointment, there is certainty that it will be possible to ensure an effective transition in the work of the Policy Research Office, as well as the continuity of policy research and the department’s operation.”

Lau Pun Lap, current Director of the Policy Research Office who will step down tomorrow, is said to have reached the legal age limit for performing public office functions.

In addition, “considering that Lau Pun Lap has extensive experience in the field of policy research, he will be appointed advisor to the office of the Chief Executive, with advisory functions on governance policies,” the statement reads.

